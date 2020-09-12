PAWSEY,
Patricia Ann (Trish):
On September 8, 2020, peacefully at Ashburton Hospital, aged 78 years. Much loved wife of Ben, and mother and mother-in-law of Darren and Brenda, Michelle and Hamish Kingsbury, and Donna. Adored Nana of Megan, Michael and Courtney; Dan and Kendall, Millie; Sam, Rebecca; Kyall and Tarny, Tamera and her great-grandchildren. Messages to the Pawsey family, c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. At the family's request a private service for Trish has been held. For anyone wishing to view the service online, go to www.patersonsfunerals.co.nz, Funeral Notices, click on Trish's notice for the link.
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2020