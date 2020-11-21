O'DONNELL,
Patricia Joan (Patty):
Peacefully at Wanganui Hospital on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Kerry, Tony, Patrick and Kathy, and Jacaleen and Kevin Tozer. Treasured Nana of Michael, Simon (deceased), Brendon, and Shannon; James and Kieran; Kelly and Brook, and all her great-grandchildren. Dearest sister to Terry and Susann O'Shannessey. In accordance with Patty's wishes a private family service has been held.
Dempsey & Forrest
Wanganui
Published in The Press on Nov. 21, 2020