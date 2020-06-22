MUNRO, Patricia Ann:
We are heartbroken as we face the loss of our beautiful Whaea Tricia. Tricia radiated hope, care and kindness to all who crossed her path. She was the Irish warrior, Mother Theresa and dancing princess who lit up the administration area. The sick bay was her consulting, counselling and consoling area for all children who needed her. Tricia's Te Ara Koropiko West Spreydon School whanau will remember her with tears, laughter and amazement.
Published in The Press from June 22 to June 24, 2020