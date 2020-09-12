MOUNTFORD,
Patricia Marion (Patsy):
JP (Retired), Dame of Grace of the Most Venerable Order of St John
On September 10, 2020, Patsy passed away peacefully at Charles Upham, Rangiora, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim, cherished mother and mother-in-law of Sharryn and Garey, Lynda and Graham, Helen, Trish and Roger, adored nana of Andy, Tristan and Mel; Laura and Zac, Kate and Aaron, Tom and Kiley; Stu and Ness, Andrew, and Matt; Jaimee and Matthew, and Shaun, much loved Patsy of Cooper, and Paige; Lily, and Elise; Blake, Stella, and Asher; Hayley, and Evelyn.
"Forever in our hearts"
Patsy's dedication to St John and her community has been an inspiration to us all. Special thanks to Sarika, and the Charles Upham family for the wonderful love and care given to our dear Patsy. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Patsy Mountford, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John of Jerusalem Eye Hospital may be made at the service, this was very dear to Patsy. Due to the current Ministry of Health restrictions, Funeral details will follow in Tuesday's Press.
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2020