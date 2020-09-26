Patricia MORRIS

MORRIS,
Patricia Margaret (Pat/Tish):
On September 21, 2020, died peacefully at Addington Gardens Rest Home, aged 91. Dearly loved wife of Ian; mother and stepmother of Chris, Julian, Michele, Malcolm, Al, and Colin and mother–in-law of Philippa, Lisa, Joe, Sharee, and Linda. Much loved grandmother of Sofia, Jackson, Maddie, Eleanor, Caitlin, Justin, and Hamish. Thanks to the nursing staff for their care. A public Facebook site has been created to share memories of Pat. Please search in Facebook for 'Pat (Tish) Morris Memorial'. Memories and photos can be uploaded directly or can be emailed to
[email protected] Messages for the family may be sent c/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A private cremation has been held in accordance with the wishes of family.

Published in The Press on Sept. 26, 2020
