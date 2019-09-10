MITCHELL, Patricia Mary
(nee McCammon):
On September 8, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 73 years. Loved wife of Bill. Mother and mother-in-law to Les and Kath and Harry. Nana Trish to Matthew, Corey, Siobhan, Stephanie. Great-grandmother to Joseph, Jayden, Addison, and Fletcher. Loved sister to Tess (dec), Evelyn, John, Desmond, Mary (dec). The family would like to thank the staff in Ward 24 at Christchurch Hospital for their love and care shown to Patricia and the family. Messages may be addressed to the Mitchell family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Patricia's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Thursday, September 12, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 10, 2019