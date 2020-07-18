MAICH, Patricia Alice (Patty)
(nee Armstrong):
Passed away suddenly and tragically in Christchurch, in her 88th year on Monday, April 6, 2020. Dearly loved daughter of the late Irene (nee Nelson) and Tommy Armstrong MP. Dearly loved granddaughter of the late Alice (nee Fox) and the Rt Hon Hubert (Tim) Armstrong MP. Much loved sister of Colleen and Kevin, Bob and Caroline and the late Maureen and Kathleen. Much loved mother of Ava, Carol and John, and the late Maree and Christine. Grandmother to Ishka, Michael, Tavara, Turin and the late George. Great-grandmother to Luke, Masen, Jaxon, Mia, Bastion and Vincent. Loved aunty to many nieces and nephews.
Rest in Peace
Fois dhut
Sath a ligean
Messages to the Maich family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass for Patty will be celebrated at St Teresa's Catholic Church, 8 Puriri Street, Riccarton, on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 1.15pm, followed by a private burial.
Published in The Press on July 18, 2020