MACKLE, Patricia Margaret:
Died on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Kaikoura Hospital. Loved wife of the late Basil Mackle. Loved youngest daughter of the late Albert and Sarah Ramsay. Loved sister of Noreen and brother Eugene (both deceased), and Colleen McAlevey. Very good friend of Jill and John Fissenden and families, Patti Broughan and Mary Macer. A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Grays Lane, Kaikoura, on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by private burial.
Published in The Press on July 27, 2019