LOCHORE, Patricia Wilma:
On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, passed away at Summerset at Wigram Retirement Village, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late George. Loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Paige and Jo, Jasmine and Mike, and respected friend of Ross. Loving grandmother of Grace, Oscar, Ellie, and Liberty. Loved Aunt of Howard and Glenys, Justine, Kimberley, Daniel and Nicola and her 3 great-nieces. Loved sibling of the late Harry and Yvonne, Ruth (Becky) and Mervyn, Yvonne and Bruce, and Roger. Special thanks to Summerset at Wigram for their loving support of Pat and her family. Messages may be addressed to the Lochore family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A graveside service for Pat will be held at the Memorial Park Cemetery, cnr Cypress Street and Ruru Road, Bromley, Christchurch, on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020