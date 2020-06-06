JURY,
Patricia Claire (Claire):
On June 3, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 73 years. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Tracey and Pete, Andrea and Mike, and Glenn and Tanya, cherished Gran of Eva; Sam, Matthew, and Abbey; Jed, and Lewis. A much loved sister and aunty, and special friend to many.
Forever in our hearts
Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Claire Jury, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Private Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service to celebrate Claire's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on June 6, 2020