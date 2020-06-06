Patricia JURY

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of Claire's passing, so many great..."
    - Brian Roulston
  • "Such a shock to hear of Claire's passing. My love goes out..."
    - Sheryl green
  • "Such a bright ray of sunshine with a sense of humour to..."
  • "I Was so sad too hear of Claires passing Love and hugs too..."
  • "Goodbye my good friend of 68 years. I will truly miss you...."
    - Robyn Hickey
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

JURY,
Patricia Claire (Claire):
On June 3, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 73 years. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Tracey and Pete, Andrea and Mike, and Glenn and Tanya, cherished Gran of Eva; Sam, Matthew, and Abbey; Jed, and Lewis. A much loved sister and aunty, and special friend to many.
Forever in our hearts
Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Claire Jury, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Private Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service to celebrate Claire's life will be held at a later date.

logo
Published in The Press on June 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.