JONES, Patricia Grace (Pat):
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 90 years. Loved wife of the late William (Bill), loved mother and mother-in-law of the late Pam and of Garry and Kerry, Alan and Edwina, Dave and Dianne. Treasured Nan to Sharlene, Gina, Kate, Kelly, William, Selina, Sarah, Amelia, Conway and their partners. Treasured Jojo to Caleb, Ethan, Cole, Jorjah, Blaise, Jagger, Evie, Dallas, Lily, Sam, Harper and Ava. Dearly loved and adored and will be greatly missed. Special thanks to Jan and Ian Nichols, Woodcote Rest Home for their special care of Pat (Trish) and the staff at Christchurch Hospital AMAU ward. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Pat Jones, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Pat's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Tomorrow (Wednesday) at 2.00pm. Private Cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Oct. 6, 2020