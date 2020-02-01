JAMES, Patricia Joan (Pat):
(formerly Bennetts)
(nee Lightfoot)
Peacefully at Wellington Regional Hospital on January 31, 2020, aged 79 years. Much loved wife of the late Graeme; father of Janette and Leigh. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Joanie, Bryan and Denise, Peter and Christine, and Susan and Duncan. Nana to Mark, Marika, Donna, Katrina, Robert, Jacqueline, Scott and Claudia. Special thanks to the staff of Wellington Hospital, Village at the Park and Alexendra Rest Home for all their care and support of Pat. Messages to 'the James family' can be placed in Pat's tribute at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service for Pat will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Wednesday, February 5, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Press on Feb. 1, 2020