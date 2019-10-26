Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia JAMES. View Sign Death Notice



On October 25th, 2019, peacefully at Diana Isaac Retirement Home surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of the late Denis. Loved mother, mother-in-law and friend of Annemarie and Kerry, Gill, Mary and Greg, Michael and Kate, Denis, Tim and Tracey, and Julie. A much loved grandmother of Ben and Amanda, Josh and Catriona, and Bella and Pat; Alex, Sam and Michelle, Michael and Danielle, and the late Daniel; Mathew, Woody, Nicholas, and Harriet, Connor, Patrick, and Meg, and a loving great-grandmother of Teddy and Frances.

R.I.P.

Messages to the James family C/o 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass for Pat will be celebrated at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 380 Innes Road, Mairehau, on Tuesday, October 29th, at 10.30am, followed by private burial.







