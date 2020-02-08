IOANE,
Patricia Anne (Trish):
On February 5, 2020, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of Malu, loved mother and mother-in-law of Matt and Sheena, Sene and Kreskin, Zac and Chahne. Loving Nana of Christian, Jacob, Addison, Amelia, Sebastian, and Eli-Manahi. Messages to the Ioane Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church, 92 Greers Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Monday, February 10, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Feb. 8, 2020