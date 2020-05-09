HUMM, Patricia Joan (Pat):
Passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, aged 94 years. Loved wife of the late Russell. Loved mother of John, the late Anne Howe of Invercargill and Robin of Napier. Loved nana of Nathan, Kim, Jonathan, Gareth and Caley. Loved great-nana of her many great-grandchildren. A private burial has been held. Messages can be addressed to the Humm Family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A memorial service and will be held in Christchurch at a later date.
Published in The Press on May 9, 2020