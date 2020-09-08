HEWSON, Patricia
Georgenia Margaret (Pat):
At home in Christchurch on September 5, 2020. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ian and Kim Hamill, Jason and Teresa Hamill, Adrian Hewson, Edred Hewson, and Anthony and Sarah Hewson. Loved by all her grandchildren and extended family. Messages to: PO Box 57, Ashburton 7740. Pat will by lying in rest at 105 Princes St, Ashburton from Wednesday at 9.00am. Please feel free to visit and spend some time with Pat. If you have a favourite photo of you and Pat please bring it along to add to the photo board. The funeral service will be held at 105 Princes Street, Ashburton, on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Ashburton Cemetery.
0800 263 6679
Published in The Press on Sept. 8, 2020