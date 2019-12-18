HENDERSON,
Patricia (Pat) (nee Fortune):
In her 74th year, on December 11, 2019, following an illness borne with great courage. Loving eldest daughter of the late Doug and Zoe Fortune. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Russell and Brenda, Christine and Kevin, Shirley and the late Harold, and loved auntie of all her nieces and nephews. Our heartfelt thanks to staff of Archer Memorial Village. As per Pat's request, a private service has been held. Any communications can be forwarded to Canterbury Christian Funeral Service, 84 Carmen Road, Hornby.
Published in The Press on Dec. 18, 2019