GREGORY, Patricia (Pat):

Passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020 at WesleyCare Hospital; aged 94. Loved wife of Edgar, and mother and mother-in-law of Warren and Janice (Christchurch), and Lindsay and Lindy (Auckland). Also loved Gran of Lisa and Will Stribling, Nicholas and Sonja, Amy and Travis Liddington (Christchurch), and Ben, Seth and Julia, and Kate and Aaron Wong (Auckland). Pat also loved her six great grandchildren from Christchurch; Matthew and Ben, Kate and Jack, and Grace and Edie, and her three great-grandchildren from Auckland; Harriet, Dylan and Cara. Thank you to the staff of WesleyCare who have looked after Pat over the last three years. A private family gathering has been held. Messages may be sent to 11 Maelor Place, Bryndwr, Christchurch 8053.



