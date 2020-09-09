GOUSMETT,
Patricia Elizabeth (Pat):
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, at Christchurch. Dearly loved wife of the late Carl, loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Mary, Chris and Elaine, Louise and David, John, Jeanine, Myles and Jo. Loved grandmother of Bryce, Sharon and Julia, Emily, Tyrone and Chardonnay, Simon and Emma, Aaron and Jared, Blair, Brosnan and Addison. Loved great-grandmother. A service will be held at St Mary and St Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Victoria Street, Rangiora, on Thursday, September 10, at 1.00pm. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to Life Flight Trust.
Published in The Press on Sept. 9, 2020