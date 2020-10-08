FORD,
Patricia Veronica (Tweese):
Passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020, at Te Hopai Home and Hospital. Wife of the late Patrick Raymond Ford. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Graham and Elena, and Diana. Grandmother of Julia and Cecelia. Sister of Margaret and Clare. Aunty to all her nephews and nieces.
Adored fashion icon to the many that she made laugh with her quirky sense of humour.
Very much appreciated was the care and support of Patricia at Te Hopai and a very special thanks to the Kowhai whanau. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Hopai would be appreciated and may be donated online at: www.tehopai.co.nz/donate-to-te-hopai/
Messages to 'the Ford family' may be left in Patricia's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. Patricia's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Anne's Catholic Church, 22 Emmett Street, Newtown, on Tuesday, October 27 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Oct. 8, 2020