EGERTON,
Patricia Helen (Pat):
On Monday, December 23, 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by loving family and with Jack by her side. Dearly loved wife of the late Ernie, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Pauline and Bruce, the late Sharon, Alan and Marilyn, loved Nan of Sophie, Sam, Nikola, Greg, Scott, and Liam, Great-Nan of Matt, Amber, Olivia and Joseph, loving sister, sister-in-law, auntie and cousin, and a dear friend of Margaret. Messages to the Egerton family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on Dec. 28, 2019