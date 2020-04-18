DUGGAN, Patricia:
On April 14, 2020. Suddenly, unexpectedly, but peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, with wonderful ED staff, and Chris and Peter by her side. A very much loved and cherished daughter of the late Shirley and Pat, and sister of the late Maggie. Special friend of the flatmates and the amazing staff at their Racecourse Rd home, and especially her longtime friend and guardian Chris, cousins Les and Avis. Special thanks to everyone who has been there for her, over her 68 years. She will be deeply missed by all those who have shared her journey. A private Cremation has been held, a Remembrance and Interment Service will be organized at a later date following our current lockdown restrictions. Messages to the Duggan Family, c/- P.O. Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press on Apr. 18, 2020