CARLYON, Patricia (Pat):
On July 9, 2020, peacefully at Bloomfield Court, Woodend, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late George, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Deirdre, Linda and Pierre, Jan and Pete, and Rob and Maria. Loved and cherished Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Until we meet again
A special thank you to all the staff at Bloomfield Court for their excellent care of Pat. Messages to PO Box 40, Rangiora 7400. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA would be appreciated, and may be made online only at bit.ly/pcarlyon0907 A service to celebrate Pat's life will be held in the Northbrook Chapel, Rossburn Receptions, Sparks Lane, Rangiora, on Wednesday, July 15 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
