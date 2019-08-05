BURT,

Patricia Lorraine (Pat):

On August 4, 2019, peacefully at Annaliese Haven, Kaiapoi, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Allen. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter, Allana, Brendan (Joe) and Adrienne, and Douglas. A loved and respected mother-in-law of Maree, Moira, Jennie, and Paul, and a much loved Nana of David and Alison, Sarah and David, Krystal and Jaz, Lee-Allen and Alex, Kendall; Georgia and Hamish, Alastair, Thomas, Andrew; and Steven and Carla. A much loved Nana of all her great-grandchildren. Thanks to all the staff of Annaliese Haven, for their love and care of Pat. Messages to the Burt Family c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A celebration of Pat's life will be held at the Northbrook Chapel, Rossburn Receptions, 17 Spark Lane, Rangiora, on Saturday, August 10, at 2.00pm.





