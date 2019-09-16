BROWNLEE,
Patricia Naomi Anne (Pat):
On September 10, 2019, peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of Bill, and a much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ken (deceased), Trevor, Lynn, Douglas, Adrienne and Bairet. Loved step-mum of Bill and Jane; Cathy and Graham; Robbie and Bronny; Joy and Graeme; Ginny; Heather and Gilly. Adored Nana Pat to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sister of Noel and Betty. Messages to 36/53 Waikawa Road, Marina Cove, Picton 7220, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Marlborough Hospice, c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated. In accordance with Pat's wishes, a private Memorial Service has been held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 16, 2019