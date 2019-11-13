BERRYMAN,
Patricia Anne (Pat):
On November 1, 2019, peacefully at home. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Yanyan; Priscilla and Leo; Mary and Revis; Jeffrey and Gwyneth; Andrew and Gillian; Felicity; Timothy and Worakarn. A treasured nana of Richard, Lydia, Victoria, and Ollie; Brandi, and Katie; James, and Susan; Jeremy, Abbey, and Libby; Sean; Erin, and Ryan; Mathew, Jason, and Caitlyn, and Chelsea; and great-grandchildren Cyprus, and Willow; Ashton and Harvey; Jake and Pearl. Special thanks to Nurse Maude nursing staff and carers who showed such wonderful kindness and love to Pat. Cut flowers only please. Messages to the Berryman family, c/- PO Box 11101, Sockburn, Christchurch 8443. A service to celebrate Pat's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Wednesday, November 20, at 1.00pm. Interment thereafter at the Ward Cemetery, Marlborough, on Thursday, November 21, at 11.30am.
Published in The Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2019