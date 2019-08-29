Patricia BERRY

Death Notice

BERRY, Patricia Bonnie:
18.01.1929 - 26.08.2019
Peacefully, at Christchurch Hospital, in the loving care of family; aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of Tom for 71 years. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Peter (deceased) and Margaret, Margaret and Kel, Michael and Anita, Russell, Paul and Elizabeth. Loved Nana of 14 and great-grandmother of 16.
A beautiful, caring mother
and friend, now at peace
with her Lord and Saviour
Jesus Christ.
Will be sadly missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of CCS - Disability Action would be gratefully appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Berry Family, c/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. The Service to celebrate Pat's life will be held at City East Church, 118 Shortland Street, Wainoni, Christchurch, on Saturday, August 31 at 11.00am.

Published in The Press from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
