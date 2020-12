ANDERSON,Patricia Bettie (Pat):On December 1, 2020, peacefully at Elmswood Hospital, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of Brian, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sylvia and Niven, Leona and Shayne, John, Ralph and Veena, and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Special thanks to the staff at Elmswood Rest Home for their excellent care and support. Messages may be addressed to the The Family of the late Patricia Anderson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Pat's life and achievements will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, December 9, at 2.00pm.