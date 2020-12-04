ANDERSON,
Patricia Bettie (Pat):
On December 1, 2020, peacefully at Elmswood Hospital, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of Brian, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sylvia and Niven, Leona and Shayne, John, Ralph and Veena, and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Special thanks to the staff at Elmswood Rest Home for their excellent care and support. Messages may be addressed to the The Family of the late Patricia Anderson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Pat's life and achievements will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, December 9, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Dec. 4, 2020