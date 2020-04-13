KEARNS, Patience Elliot:
14.1.1928 - 12.4.2020
On April 12, 2020, peacefully at home with her family. Loved sister of Mary (Wellington), dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Elizabeth and Bill (Wellington), Jenny (Melbourne), Kate, Kristin (Christchurch), Nick and Amanda (Auckland), and Leah and Murray (Christchurch). Loved grandmother of Jonty and Miriam, Elliot, Rory and Annie, Fraser and Eleanor, and great-grandmother of Edmund and Victor. Loved aunt to her nephews and nieces. A private cremation will be held and a Memorial service at a later date. Messages may be sent to the Kearns family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013.
Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2020