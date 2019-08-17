MELVILLE, Pat:
Passed away at Nelson Tasman Hospice on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, surrounded by family. Much loved husband of Jill, treasured father and father-in-law to Dee and Nathan, and Anthony and Aimee, loved grandfather of Liam and Harrison. Brother and brother-in-law of Mary and Peter, Peter and Don, Eddy and Faye, Danny and Bernie, Cathy, Bernie and Beverli, Gerrard and Bettym and the late Phillip.
"Will be sadly missed"
Messages to 24 Clifford Ave, Nelson. To honour Pat's wishes a private family funeral has been held.
"Always wanted a bet on a winning horse and typical golfer, a hole-in-one"
Anisy's Tasman
Funeral Home, Nelson
03 5441129
Published in The Press on Aug. 17, 2019