McMINN, Pat:
On September 6, 2019, peacefully at The Oaks Retirement Village; aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray, loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine (deceased) and Len, Glenda and Gary, Margaret and Rasek, John and Fiona, and a loved grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and aunty. Special thanks to all the staff at The Oaks for their love and care. Messages to the McMinn family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. At Pat's request, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 11, 2019