DRAKE,
Pandora Eleanor (Pan):
On September 28, 2020, peacefully at WindsorCare, Christchurch, aged 97 years. Dearly loved and loving wife of the late Gordon, loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Dawn and Allan, Wendy and Geoffrey, adored nana and friend of Heidi and Bill, Carl and Diana, Stephen, Sarah and Nigel, adored great-nana of Tiana, Gabrielle; Ben, Toby and Lucy; and Ryan and Braxton.
Always in our Hearts
The Funeral Service for Pan will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Sts, Christchurch, on Saturday, October 3, at 1.00pm. For those that can't attend Pan's service it can be viewed at oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: johnrhindfuneral Password: FMSQFY
Private Cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020
