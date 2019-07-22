CUTTLE, Pamelene Joan:
On July 19, 2019. Peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Wonderful loving wife of John and mother of Andrea and Glenn Clarke, Martin and Janet and Nick and Ethel. Loved Nannie of Ashleigh, Kirby, and Mitchell; Heidi, and Sam; John, Jacob, and Tom. Loved sister of Joy and Murray Isaacs, Jean and Graham Richards, the late Robert, and Ann Woodham and a loved Aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Messages to 11 Boysenberry Grove, Richmond, Nelson 7020. A service to celebrate Pamelene's life will be held at our Chapel, Cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton tomorrow, Wednesday July 24, commencing at 10.30am. A Memorial Service for Pamelene will be held at Hills Community Church, 122 Aranui Road, Mapua, on Monday July 29, commencing at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press from July 22 to July 23, 2019