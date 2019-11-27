WARD, Pamela Emily
(formerly Hickman)
(nee Bennett):
Passed away at Parklands Rest Home on November 24, 2019, aged 85 years. Loved daughter of Elsie and George Bennett, and much loved mother of Michele, Maxine, and the late Gregory (Greg). Grandmother of Emily, Anna, and Heidi.
Her indomitable spirit will be missed greatly by all in
the family.
We would like to extend our very sincere thanks to the staff at Parklands Rest Home for their care and ongoing support of Mum and her family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Pamela Ward, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Memorial Service to celebrate Pam's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, December 2, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Nov. 27, 2019