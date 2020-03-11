Pamela TURNER

Death Notice

TURNER, Pamela Jean:
On March 9, 2020, passed away peacefully at Radius Hawthorne, aged 73 years. Loving wife of William, cherished and loved mother of Jane, Helen, and Hamish, mother-in-law of Murray, and Fiona, proud Granny of Tom, Natalie, Angus; Harry, Sarah; Alastair, and Will. A treasured sister, aunty and friend to many. Grateful thanks for the care and support given by the team at Radius Hawthorne. In lieu of flowers, donations to Presbyterian Support Upper South Island would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Funeral Service for Pamela will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, March 16, at 10.00am.

Published in The Press on Mar. 11, 2020
