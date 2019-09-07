THOMAS, Pamela Joan
(Pam) (formerly Gilbert):
On September 5, 2019, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Deborah and Derek, Leah and Darrel, Dean and Paula, and Jacqueline (JJ), loved nana of Dean, Melissa, and Tayla; Nadine, and Rochelle; Meg, and Oli, and great-grandmother of Elliot, Charlie, and Aurora. Special thanks to the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice for their wonderful care of Pam.
The angels sung
Amazing Grace,
the Lord came down and touched my face,
he held my hand and whispered low,
come with me Pam,
it's time go.
Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Pamela Thomas, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private cremation will take place.
Published in The Press on Sept. 7, 2019