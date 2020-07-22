TATTERSON, Pamela
Elizabeth Ellen (Pam):
Passed away in her 83rd year, at her home, Rangiora, on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Loved wife of the late Leicester. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Noel and Allison Tatterson. Treasured grandmother of Sophie and Partner Eden. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Bruce and Pauline Kerr (Ashburton), Audrey Cromie (Rakaia) and Noeileen Tatterson (Rangiora). Messages to Tatterson Family, 271 Kingsbury Avenue, Rangiora 7400. In accordance with Pam's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press from July 22 to July 25, 2020