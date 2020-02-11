SEWELL, Pamela Helen:
On Sunday, February 9, 2020, passed away in Christchurch Public Hospital, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Peter, mother of Graham, Philip, Andrew and the late Malcolm, mother-in-law of Katrina, Jo, Robyn and Sue, grandmother of Nic, Richard and Ollie; Juliet, Jonathan and Robbie; and Abby and Lora; and great-grandmother of Hunter, Tito and Max.
"Lived a Big Life"
Messages for Pam's family may be posted to the Sewell Family, C\- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. The Funeral Service for Pam will be held at The Transitional Cathedral, 234 Hereford Street, Christchurch Central City, on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Feb. 11, 2020