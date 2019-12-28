RAMSDEN, Pamela Joan:

Passed away suddenly on December 29, 2018.

We may have lost you dear Mum, and we miss you so

But now we have an angel that we know.



If roses grow in heaven Lord please pick a bunch for me

Place them in my mother's arms and tell her they're from me

Tell her that I love her and miss her and when she turns to smile

Place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while

Because remembering her is easy, I do it every day

But there's an ache within my heart that will never go away.

Love always - Leanne, Gary, Amy and Caitlin.



