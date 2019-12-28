RAMSDEN, Pamela Joan:
Passed away suddenly on December 29, 2018.
We may have lost you dear Mum, and we miss you so
But now we have an angel that we know.
If roses grow in heaven Lord please pick a bunch for me
Place them in my mother's arms and tell her they're from me
Tell her that I love her and miss her and when she turns to smile
Place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while
Because remembering her is easy, I do it every day
But there's an ache within my heart that will never go away.
Love always - Leanne, Gary, Amy and Caitlin.
Published in The Press on Dec. 28, 2019