Pamela POPE

Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020
10:30 a.m.
POPE, Pamela June (Pam):
Peacefully at home, on August 3, 2020, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Fred, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jo-Ann and George, Andrew, Tonia, the late Chris, Geoff and Denise, loved grandma of Katrina, Nick, Alex and Lisa; Charlotte, and Eva, great-grandma of Jonas, and Florence, and a loved friend of many. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Pam Pope, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral service for Pam will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Johns Road (entrance off Wilkinsons Road), on Saturday, August 8, at 10.30am.

Published in The Press on Aug. 5, 2020
