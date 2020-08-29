O'CONNOR,
Pamela Carol (Pam):
On August 23, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Kevin, and John. Much loved aunty of Janine, adored great-aunt of Samuel, Cameron, Caitlin, and Laura, and a special great-great-aunt. Best friend to her dog Pippa. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Pam O'Connor, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Pam's wishes, a private family service has been held.
R.I.P.
Published in The Press on Aug. 29, 2020