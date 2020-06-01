MILNE, Pamela:
Passed away peacefully at Cashmere View Hospital on Friday, May 29, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Don. Loved mum of Lynne and Jill, and sons-in-laws, Wayne and Spence. Dearly loved gran of Kylie, Matt, Jono, and Sasha-Rae and their partners Aaron, Chelsea, Nick and Carl. Loved great-gran of Brandon and Makayla. Thank you to all of the team at Cashmere View Hospital who were so supportive to our mum and the family. A Funeral Service to Celebrate Pamela's life will be held on Thursday, June 4 – due to current restrictions of 100 please RSVP to
[email protected]
Published in The Press on June 1, 2020