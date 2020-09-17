Pamela MILES

Service Information
Heritage Funeral Services Ltd
Cnr Balcairn & Ensign Streets
Christchurch, Canterbury
033227770
Service
Friday, Sep. 18, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Luke's Presbyterian Church
Corner of Daniels and Main North Roads
Redwood
Death Notice

MILES, Pamela Joyce:
On September 15, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital with Helen by her side, after a short illness. In her 67th year. Loved daughter of Bren and Colin (both deceased). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Graham, Kevin and Angela, Ray and Marg, Helen and Brent Anderson and Colin Junior. A loved Aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to all the staff of ward 14 for their love and care of Pam. Communications c/- 27 Amyes Road, Hornby. A service will be held for Pam at St Luke's Presbyterian Church, Corner of Daniels and Main North Roads, Redwood, Tomorrow (Friday), at 2.00pm, followed by cremation. Pam's ashes will be interred at the Yaldhurst Cemetery at a later date. Due to Covid 19 restrictions please ph or txt 027 2179995 to register your attendance.
Published in The Press on Sept. 17, 2020
