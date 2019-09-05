McALLISTER,
Pamela (Pam):
Passed away surrounded by her family, on Monday, September 2, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Ian (Mac), loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Carol; Sue and Murray, loved nana of Tania, Kiri, and Simon; Melissa, Mandy, and Grant, loved great-nana of Makyra, Jayda, Preston, Samson, Chelsea-Rose, Quade, Charlotte and the late Kaaden; Aiava and J.J; Regan, Tamati, Khan-Lee, Laurelii, Jasper; Connor, Addison, Bodhi and Willa. Great-great-nana of Skylar, Hiria, Gypsy, Savannah, Whaikaha. Messages to the McAllister family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Order of St John would be appreciated either online bit.ly/pmcallister0209 or at the service. The Funeral Service for Pam will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, This Day (Friday), at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019