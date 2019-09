McALLISTER,Pamela (Pam):Passed away surrounded by her family, on Monday, September 2, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Ian (Mac), loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Carol; Sue and Murray, loved nana of Tania, Kiri, and Simon; Melissa, Mandy, and Grant, loved great-nana of Makyra, Jayda, Preston, Samson, Chelsea-Rose, Quade, Charlotte and the late Kaaden; Aiava and J.J; Regan, Tamati, Khan-Lee, Laurelii, Jasper; Connor, Addison, Bodhi and Willa. Great-great-nana of Skylar, Hiria, Gypsy, Savannah, Whaikaha. Messages to the McAllister family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Order of St John would be appreciated either online bit.ly/pmcallister0209 or at the service. The Funeral Service for Pam will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, This Day (Friday), at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.