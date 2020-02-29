Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela MATTHEWS. View Sign Death Notice



Pamela Jean (Pam):

Loved daughter of John William (Jack) and Mary (Molly) (nee Trethewey) Boucher, wife of the late Dave Matthews, mother and mother-in-law of Barrie and Mary Fitzpatrick, Craig and Jane Williams, Louise, Julie and Alistair (Al) Smith, Tim and Jodie Nicholls. Grandmother of Stephanie, Rebecca, Anna, Awhina, the late Joseph (Joe), Jack, Pete, and Maia, and great-grandmother of Sage. Sister of Dianna Heatherbell, Liz Buchanan and John Boucher. Many thanks to St Allisa Lifecare for their care and understanding. Messages may be addressed to the Matthews family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/pjmatthews2302 A Private service has been held.









