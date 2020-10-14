Pamela MACTAGGART

Service Information
Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033897999
Death Notice

MacTAGGART,
Pamela Lorraine:
Passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Bishop Selwyn Retirement Village, surrounded by her loving family. Aged 91 years. Beloved wife of Jim for 70 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Raewyn, Laureen (deceased), and Karlynne and Brent Cowan, and loving grandmother of James, Andrew, Samantha, Jayson, Kieryn, Morgyn, and her two great-grandchildren, all of whom she was very proud of. Many thanks to the staff of Bishop Selwyn Rest Home for their tenderness and kindness to mum. Messages to the MacTaggart family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. At Mum's request, a private cremation has been held.
"Softly the leaves
of memories fall,
Gently we gather and
treasure them all."

Published in The Press on Oct. 14, 2020
