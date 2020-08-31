LEAHY, Pamela Edith:
On August 27, 2020, peacefully in her sleep, at Maples Lifecare, in her 98th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Michael, beloved mother and mother-in-law of Christopher and Elizabeth, Anthony and Mimi, Ricki and Lee, Philippa (deceased) and Geoff Anders, adored granny and great-granny, and a loved aunt, cousin, and friend. Special thanks to the staff of Maples Lifecare for their wonderful care of Pamela. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Pamela Leahy, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to SPCA Canterbury would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. Due to current restrictions on large gatherings, Pamela's service will be private, with invitations personally extended by the family. To watch a livestream of the service, please go to lambandhayward.co.nz/obituaries and click on the link in Pamela's obituary.
Published in The Press on Aug. 31, 2020