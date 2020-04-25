KING, Pamela Elizabeth

(nee Foster):

Born April 4, 1929. Pam passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020, at Cantabria in Rotorua. Wife and "Dear Heart" of the late Roy. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of the late Shirley and Colin. Greatly loved "Aunty Pam" of her niece Susie and Rob and their family (Christchurch), and nephew Paul (Australia). Loved, respected and admired by her stepsons Stuart and daughter-in-law Judith, the late Bryan and their respective families, and the wider "J B King & Sons" families. Pam was admired and respected by her golfing family and will be missed by her many friends. The family wish to acknowledge and thank the team at Cantabria for their care of Pam when they couldn't be with her. In accordance with Pam's wishes she has been privately cremated, and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Collingwood Funeral Home

Rotorua



