Dearly loved wife of the late Rex, mum of Robyn and Alan, mother-in-law of Stephen. Gran of Kylie, Brandon, Julia, Catherine and Emily, and great-gran of Bella. Loved cousin of Geoff and his family – Louise, Rhys and Nick. Special thanks to the staff at Bruce McLaren Retirement Village for their loving care of Mum. Pam's funeral will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, 100 St Andrews Road, Epsom, on Friday, June 12, at 11.00am. All communications to Sibuns Funeral Directors, 582 Remuera Road, Remuera, Auckland 1050.

Published in The Press from June 2 to June 6, 2020
