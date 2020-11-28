HOWARTH,
Pamela Gertrude:
On November 24, 2020, at Merivale Retirement Home. Loved wife of the late Bruce Howarth, and a dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Genevieve and James Willoughby, and Gretchen and Peter Redfern, adored Granny to Guy and Fiona, Felicity and Gareth, Hamish and Janet, and her six great-grandchildren. Our sincere thanks to the caring staff at the Merivale Retirement Home. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Pamela Howarth, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Pam's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Nov. 28, 2020